BUFORD, Ga. — For the second time in three days, an small earthquake was reported in metro Atlanta.

The earthquake happened in Buford on Sunday night just after 8:30 p.m., according to United States Geological Survey.

USGS said this earthquake was 2.0 in magnitude and 1.3 kilometers in depth, according to USGS.

Most earthquakes less than 3.0 magnitude are typically not felt.

There have not been any reports of injuries or damages following the earthquake.