Annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration in downtown Atlanta canceled

ATLANTA — An annual fireworks celebration in downtown Atlanta won’t happen in 2024.

Look Up Atlanta, a celebration taking place in Centennial Olympic Park the weekend before the Fourth of July, has been put on hiatus, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority announced on Thursday.

They say the decision was made as a result of upcoming renovations to the park and “a desire to reimagine the event to ensure a more impactful and engaging experience for attendees.”

Frank Poe, executive director of the GWCCA, says they anticipate the event will return in 2025.

Those who already purchased tickets for the June 29 event will receive a full refund in the coming days.

At the event in 2023 thousands of people flocked to the park to celebrate Independence Day with the fireworks that could be seen across downtown and midtown Atlanta.

“Oh my gosh. We just love celebrating the city. It is my hometown. I love bringing my daughter down here. All of this great talent that they have on this stage. It is just a wonderful event to be at,” said Angelique Young.