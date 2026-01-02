Animal officials urge caution after rise in rabies cases

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Services is warning residents about the dangers of rabies following recent rabid coyote attacks in the county.

Officials say the spread of rabies can happen more easily than many people realize, and they want residents to know what steps to take if they come into contact with wild animals.

Director of Animal Welfare and Enforcement Katrina Hellman says residents should contact animal control, not just pest control if a bat is found inside their home.

“If a bat is in your home, you may not know that it bit you while you were sleeping,” Hellman said. “So if you have a bat in your home, we will come out and remove it, and we will send it for testing for your safety.”

Hellman says if someone is bitten by an animal that may have rabies, they should call authorities as soon as possible.

According to Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement, the county recorded 10 rabies cases in 2024. While the number went down in 2025, officials say it’s still important for residents to stay alert and take precautions.

Rabies is spread through bodily fluids. Hellman says bites and scratches that break the skin are the most common way the virus is transmitted, but it can also spread through saliva-to-saliva contact.

She urges residents to make sure their pets are vaccinated and to act quickly if an animal bite occurs.

“If your pet is bitten, don’t wait,” Hellman said. “Call animal enforcement immediately.”

Officials say awareness and quick action are key to keeping both people and pets safe.