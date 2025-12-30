Coyote who attacked metro Atlanta resident and dog tests positive for rabies

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A coyote tested positive for rabies on Monday after three incidents in Buford over the weekend in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County officials say a resident and a dog were injured in an attack near Holland Park Drive. Additional attacks involving two residents and another dog occurred at 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 near Wyncliff Court and Bennies Way in Buford.

“Unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released,” according to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians.

It is imperative to ensure pets are current on rabies vaccination. Officials also urge residents to be cautious if you encounter a wild animal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “the rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if untreated. Early symptoms of rabies in people include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort."

Anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or suspected rabid animal are asked to seek necessary immediate preventive treatment. They are also encouraged to seek medical care immediately and inform the health care provider of the exposure. Then, you are urged to contact GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

To report an animal behaving in an unusual way and have it picked up, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.