Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old baby boy believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A Levi’s Call has been activated by Clayton County police for a two-month old boy.

Roman Williams was abducted Tuesday morning at 8:35 a.m. by his father, 25-year old Tariq Denzell Williams, after a domestic dispute.

Williams assaulted Roman’s mother and forcibly took control of her vehicle before leaving her stranded and driving off with the baby.

Roman is a black male and wearing a grey onesie. Tariq is a 5’7″ black male weighing 120lbs.

They were last seen at Lake Harbin Road in Rex, GA in a silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat with Georgia plate DCA8894.

Stolen getaway car silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat with Georgia plate DCA8894 (Clayton County PD)

The car was last tracked heading towards I-75 southbound as Williams may have intentions to drive to Florida.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Warrants for Williams have been obtained for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Simple Battery, Theft by Taking-Motor-Vehicle, Theft by Taking, Interference with a 911 Call, and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.

Anyone with information should please contact Clayton County Police Department at 678-610-4781.