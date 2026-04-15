Deadly southwest Atlanta shooting under investigation

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead on April 11 in southwest Atlanta.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot call at 1433 Desoto Ave SW. around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The identity of the victim was not released.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing a person of interest flee the area immediately after the shooting. Police describe the individual as a Black male with a slim build, approximately 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall.

According to investigators, the suspect was initially seen on video with the victim wearing a black shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt, black jeans with large white writing down the back, and white shoes.

“The individual later removed the black shirt and was seen carrying it while inside Perkerson Park, located at 770 Deckner Ave SW,” police said. “Investigators say he then returned to the area after the shooting carrying a black backpack that he did not have before reentering the park.”

Atlanta police have released video of a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the person of interest or activity to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477, www.stopcrimeatl.org, the P3 app, or by texting CSGA to 738477. Rewards of up to $5,000 are being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.