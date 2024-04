ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Alpharetta late Friday afternoon.

Officials said it took several hours to put out a house fire on Schooner Ridge near Southlake Drive.

Authorities said that the wind pushed the fire and made it tougher to fight.

A father and son were inside the home and, thankfully they managed to get out safely.

It is unclear exactly how the fire began.