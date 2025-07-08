Local

Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline boosts capacity as summer travel heats up

By WSB Radio News Staff
ALPHARETTA, GA — As the summer travel season heats up, Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline is boosting its capacity along the east coast.

That means more gasoline for drivers in Georgia and other southeastern states.

Bloomberg reports Colonial’s Line One, which primarily transports gas, is boosting its capacity 5% to 7% above typical summer volumes. That’s helping push gas inventories to the highest seasonal level in three years.

AAA says gas prices in metro Atlanta are at $2.93 a gallon for regular as of Tuesday.

That’s .41 cheaper than this time last year.

