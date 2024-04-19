Allergy sufferers dealing with miserable pollen for week – is relief around the corner?

ATLANTA — Hopefully, you were breathing just a little easier on Friday. The pollen counts across metro Atlanta are down.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke with an allergy doctor about what is behind us and what we still have to deal with this pollen season.

In April, we’ve had a string of high pollen days, with at least eight days in the extremely high range. But after a few spikes above 5,000, the counts have been lower.

How you feel depends on not only the levels, but what you’re allergic to. If you have grass allergies or a combination, get ready.

“Some patients actually will see them (allergies) till the end of May and sometimes into June,” Dr. Lily Hwang says.

Hwang, who works with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, told Stouffer that metro Atlanta could still have another extremely high day.

Over-the-counter counter medicines are a starting point. Dr. Hwang recommends allergy testing to come up with a personalized treatment plan, so you can stay outside.

©2024 Cox Media Group