Multiple lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County shut down due to multi-vehicle crash, fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes of I-285 at Glenwood Ave. in DeKalb County remain shut down Tuesday after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes. At least one of the cars involved reportedly caught fire. The cars have since been moved over to the shoulder, but two lanes remain closed as crews tow the vehicles away and clean up debris.

Multiple ambulances were called to the crash. It’s unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Traffic is currently backed up nearly to Spaghetti Junction.

