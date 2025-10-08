Air Dot Show Atlanta to continue this weekend without military flight demonstrations

ATLANTA — The Air Dot Show Atlanta will go on this weekend without the U.S. military demo teams due to the federal government shutdown.

“All military flight performances have been cancelled due to the federal government shutdown,” Atlanta Air Show officials said.

According to Atlanta Air Show officials, “even without military teams, Air Dot Show Atlanta remains a full-scale aviation festival experience, packed with top civilian performers, aircraft on display, live music and a high-energy atmosphere unlike anything else in aviation.”

Officials add the 2025 ticket holders will have the opportunity to experience the 2026 event, which features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Atlanta Regional Airport on Falcon Field which is located at 1 Falcon Dr. in Peachtree City.