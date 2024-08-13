After Trump made more claims of fraud, metro elections director invites him to visit office

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — More than a week after former President Donald Trump repeated false claims of voter fraud during a rally, Paulding County Elections Director Deidra Holden has invited him to visit her office to see the processes firsthand.

The move aims to dispel misinformation and assure voters about the integrity of Georgia’s elections.

“I think that people like President Trump, he needs to come to an elections office and see what’s going on and see what’s happening,” Holden said.

The Secretary of State’s office conducted a routine check on Paulding County’s voting systems Tuesday. The health checks are standard procedure in all 159 Georgia counties.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was there as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined the inspections to affirm to voters that their ballots are securely counted despite ongoing conspiracy theories.

“There’s so much misinformation and disinformation out there that this is an opportunity for us to show the people we are doing everything we can to make sure that this equipment is working properly,” Holden said.

She stressed the importance of trust in the election process and how misinformation can undermine voter confidence.

“Their vote is all that matters to us. That’s all of our goals at the end is that we have those secure elections that have been conducted with integrity and people can trust what we’re doing,” Holden said.

Raffensperger echoed Holden’s sentiments, emphasizing the need to rebuild trust in the electoral system.

“I don’t want anyone out there not showing up because they somehow think that it’s not a level playing field. It is a level playing field,” he said.

Raffensperger encouraged any critics of Georgia’s voting system to volunteer as a poll worker so they can actually learn how the system works.