Aerosmith announces new dates, to play State Farm Arena later this year

There’s no more “cryin’” about not getting to see Aerosmith in concert, thanks to this “amazing” news. The four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends are returning to the road.
Aerosmith announced the return of the “Peace Out Tour”, featuring special guests The Black Crowes. Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as one of America’s greatest rock bands.
The band postponed this tour in 2023 after Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage. The band was three shows into the tour at the time.
Previously purchased tickets will be accepted at the rescheduled shows.
Ticketholders should receive more information via email.
Aerosmith is scheduled to play in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Friday, Oct. 11.
Aerosmith Peace Out 2024 TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*
Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)
Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Thu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Wed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Tue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Thu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)
Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Mon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Thu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
* Teddy Swims Joining as Special Guest, The Black Crowes not appearing
