Activists opposed to planned Atlanta public safety training center kick off week of action

Atlanta Training Center Bulldozers and heavy trucks are clearing the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Atlanta’s proposed police and fire training center will cost taxpayers more than double the previous estimate by Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Miguel Martinez)

Protestors against the planned construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center kick-off a week of action as they continue their push to get enough signatures on a petition to put the issue before voters in November.

Activist Keyanna Jones told WSB’s MalaniKai that the group must gather 70,000 signatures by August 15th for the matter to make it onto the ballot.

Meanwhile, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Friday that she was withdrawing her office from the prosecution of the cases tied to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The property that the new training facility sits on is in DeKalb County and the DA’s office “has been part of a multi-jurisdictional group of law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism and related charges occurring in and around the future site of the training center,” Boston’s office said.

Boston said she and her team have had ongoing conversations between her office and law enforcement, and those conversations “have revealed a fundamental difference in prosecutorial philosophy.”

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office will now handle the prosecution of these cases.

