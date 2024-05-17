Accused Laken Riley killer has May 31 court date

A plea hearing is scheduled in the case of accused Laken Riley killer Jose Ibarra. He’s set to be in court on May 31. Ibarra is in the Athens-Clarke County jail, charged in the February murder of the 22 year-old nursing student who was beaten to death on the campus of the University of Georgia. He and two of his brothers, all from Venezuela, are accused of being in the US illegally.

The man charged in the February killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus is due to enter pleas to 10 counts during an arraignment hearing in Athens on May 31.

Jose Ibarra, 26, remains in the Clarke County jail without bond. He is charged with three counts of felony murder and single counts of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, hindering a 911 call, tampering with evidence and spying.

Riley’s body was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 in a wooded area near the university’s intramural fields, where she had gone for a run that morning. Ibarra was arrested the next day.

