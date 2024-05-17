Local

Accused Laken Riley killer has May 31 court date

By Tim Bryant
Jose Ibarra

Jose Ibarra: A Clarke County grand jury indicted the Venezuelan native on 10 charges. (Clarke County Sheriff's Office )

By Tim Bryant

A plea hearing is scheduled in the case of accused Laken Riley killer Jose Ibarra. He’s set to be in court on May 31. Ibarra is in the Athens-Clarke County jail, charged in the February murder of the 22 year-old nursing student who was beaten to death on the campus of the University of Georgia. He and two of his brothers, all from Venezuela, are accused of being in the US illegally.

From the AJC…

The man charged in the February killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus is due to enter pleas to 10 counts during an arraignment hearing in Athens on May 31.

Jose Ibarra, 26, remains in the Clarke County jail without bond. He is charged with three counts of felony murder and single counts of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, hindering a 911 call, tampering with evidence and spying.

Riley’s body was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 in a wooded area near the university’s intramural fields, where she had gone for a run that morning. Ibarra was arrested the next day.

Read more…

https://www.ajc.com/news/plea-hearing-set-in-laken-riley-slaying-case/VQIIZJQAJVB2TNU67UCBDE6YTE/

©2024 Cox Media Group

Tim Bryant

Tim Bryant

Tim Bryant hosts Classic City Today, 6-10 weekday mornings on 98.7FM & AM 1340 WGAU in Athens.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!