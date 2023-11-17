95.5 WSB’s Scott Slade inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame

On Thursday, 95.5 WSB legend Scott Slade celebrated his induction into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame.

Scott Slade, a 39-year veteran of WSB, began his radio career in 1970 at the age of 15. He’s worked at WRFC, WUOG, WAPE, WHIE, WKEU and WGRI before starting at WSB with an overnight music show in 1984.

Scott quickly advanced to flying the WSB Skycopter to deliver morning and afternoon traffic reports. In 1991, he was one of the founding fathers of WSB’s “Atlanta’s Morning News”. Scott has been the only host of the award-winning program since it debuted on 95.5 WSB.

In 2008, Scott was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. Scott Slade has also won two NAB Marconi awards for Major Market and Large Market Personality of the Year, Edward R. Murrow regional awards for Best Newscast, and numerous GAB awards.

Showcasing his commitment to the community, Scott initiated the WSB Radio Care-a-Thon in 2000, benefiting the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The annual event has raised more than $30 million to fight children’s cancer and blood disorders.

In March of this year, Scott was also honored to be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“The “S” in WSB stands for Scott,” said Ken Charles, Director of Branding and Programming for 95.5 WSB. “His dedication to the show and station, and his commitment to excellence, are unparalleled. He is truly the GOAT of morning radio!”

In January, Cox Media Group (CMG) announced that Scott Slade will temporarily step away from his early morning shift from 4:30-9:00 a.m.

Scott plans to create something new for the 101-year-old station that reflects his passion for listeners and the community.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds for me and WSB – this has been my radio home for 40 years,” Slade said. “I’m excited about what we’re going to create together for listeners, and I’m glad this will continue to be my radio home into the future. In the meantime, I look forward to sleeping in, spending more time with my family, taking up scuba diving and flying my plane.”

“There is no one else like Scott Slade,” said Jaleigh Long, Vice President and Market Manager for CMG Atlanta Radio. “His credibility, professionalism and passion for delivering the best for listeners is unmatched. I’m excited for what’s ahead as we take these next steps with Scott, our audience and our clients.”

Alongside Scott Slade, the Atlanta Press Club inducted four other new members this year including Patricia Janiot, Corey G. Johnson, Robin Meade and Jack Nelson.

The 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony took place Thursday night at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.

