9 businesses burglarized within miles of each other in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police are searching for those responsible for burglarizing several businesses Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of East Lake Drive regarding a burglar alarm. When Decatur police arrived they found several businesses had been burglarized.

Businesses on Mead Road, West College Avenue and East College Avenue were burglarized.

The businesses are within two to three miles of each other.

The businesses burglarized include Wahoo Wine and Provisions, Wahoo Grill, Oakhurst Coin Laundry, Mojo Pizza, Mezcalito’s Cantina, Los Ninos Taquiera, Fords BBQ Oakhurst, Wildheart Salon and Paolino Italian Restaurant.

Authorities said the three suspects broke the glass door and windows and were targeting the cash registers. The suspect drove away in a black sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Sgt. Mark Hensel via email or by phone at 678-553-6687. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.