8-year-old child struck and killed by car in Henry County identified

Adalynn Pierce Adalynn Pierce of Henry County was the victim killed after a driver passed a school bus with its stop sign out and hit her as she attempted to get on the bus on Jackson Lake Road.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol officials have identified the 8-year-old child who was fatally hit by a car while she tried to get on the bus last week.

Adalynn Pierce, of Henry County, was killed Thursday after a driver passed a school bus, with its stop sign out, and hit her as she attempted to get on the bus on Jackson Lake Road.

Authorities have since arrested 25-year-old Kaylee Kristee Andre and charged her with homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care.

Andre is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.

