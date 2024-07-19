7-year-old born prematurely gives back to the hospital that cared for her

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — 7-year-old Julia Scott and little sister Hannah Rose believe you need to do what you love.

“Well, I just like the ice and the flavors. I like all of it!” Julia said.

And who doesn’t like snow cones?

“It was really fun. Really fun. It didn’t feel like a job,” Kalea Hunter said.

Kalea is Julia’s mentor and she spent the summer teaching her how to be a philanthropist.

“I always think I’ve heard it all. Then I hear a snow cone fundraiser,” Julia Tiller with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen on Friday.

On Friday, Julia presented the hospital with a check worth $350. The proceeds from her icy business. It’s a thank you to the good people who work here.

“Having a relationship with doctors, nurses, and people at the front desk who really care for children has been so important. She feels that,” Julia’s mom Karen Kenner Scott said.

Julia has spent a lot of time with them. She was a preemie and has been in and out of the hospital her entire life. It was her idea to give back and support a place that has cared for her since day one.

“They’re so kind. It’s just amazing there,” Julia said.

Julia turns 8 on Monday, and her Snow Cone Fundraiser may become an annual tradition.