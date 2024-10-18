6th annual Historic Athens Porchfest expected to showcase more than 200 performers

ATHENS — Athens' award-winning fall celebration returns this weekend. Here’s what you should know about the 2024 Historic Athens Porchfest.

What is Porchfest? What should I expect?

Porchfest is a free community celebration of history and local music that happens yearly in the Classic City. With about more than 200 concerts on over 200 porches in Historic Athens neighborhoods, its sixth year is particularly special as it’ll be the largest event yet. Porchfest began in 2019 as a way to connect local artists to a wider audience. Cafe Racer will return as the presenting sponsor, and a new collaboration with Soundcloud this year means attendees of Porchfest’s Soundcloud Zone will be able to get to know the local artists and get a chance to receive swag bags.

What bands are performing at Porchfest?

Historic Athens offers a list of the bands attending with the location and times, as well as an interactive map that shows where they will be in the neighborhoods, where to listen to the artist before attending, and how to donate to specific artists.

Click here for a full list of the bands.

Click here for an interactive map of scheduled performances.

When is Porchfest?

With about over 209 concerts on about 209 porches, there’s no denying you won’t have a great time! Porchfest is set to kickoff this Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 8 p.m.