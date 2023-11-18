6-year-old north Georgia girl saves father’s life by calling 911 after he fell unconscious

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old girl has been called a hero after she got help for her father, who went into insulin shock and fell unconscious.

911 operators said she and her dad had practiced what to do if he had trouble waking up and couldn’t remember things. That practice paid off last week.

Bryan Adams said he always knew his daughter was smart, but the undeniable proof came last week when she took quick action after her dad went into insulin shock.

When Autumn couldn’t get her father to wake up, she picked up his cell phone and called 911.

“I was out. Completely unconscious,” Adams said.

She gave the dispatcher her home address in Barrow County and stayed on the phone for ten minutes, promising to stay with her dad and try to wake him up.

Autumn Adams told Regan she and her dad practiced what to do if he had trouble waking up and couldn’t remember things.

Her dad, Bryan, said she has no recollection of his daughter calling, but he is sure glad she did.

“I probably wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t with me, and she didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Byan asked his daughter how she would like to celebrate her heroic actions.

She simply said, “Yeah, I want some sushi.”

WSB-TV’s Tom Regan contributed to this report.