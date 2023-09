58-year-old woman steals ambulance, leads Georgia deputies on wild high-speed chase

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta woman is facing several charges after she allegedly led deputies on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

Monroe County officials said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies received a call about a stolen ambulance out of Henry County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop the driver at GA 401, but she didn’t stop and continued driving south.

As the driver, later identified as Andrea Bryant, 58, of Atlanta, got to the GA401 and GA408 split, she began topping speeds between 86 to 88 mph.

At mile marker 5, deputies said they used tire deflation devices to flatten two tires of the ambulance. Bryant reportedly continued to drive another mile before losing control, causing the ambulance to come to a stop.

Authorities said Bryant tried to run away but was quickly caught.

Officials did not say if the first responders were on a call when the incident occurred.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has charged Bryant with fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and failure to maintain the lane. She faces more charges in Henry County for stealing the ambulance.

©2023 Cox Media Group