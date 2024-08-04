5 arrested, drugs and guns seized during raid of DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A drug investigation in DeKalb County led to the arrests of five people and the seizure of illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, July 31, DeKalb County police officers conducted a search warrant at 2110 Flat Shoals Road.

When they searched the home, detectives seized 15 Alprazolam pills, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, 93 bottles of promethazine (5ml), and 44 canisters of nitrous oxide gas.

Promethazine is an antihistamine often used as a treatment for allergies and motion sickness but is sometimes abused by people with opioid addiction.

Detectives also seized two handguns, a rifle, and cash.

One of the handguns was confirmed to be stolen out of Atlanta.

Five people were arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.