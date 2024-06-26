Local

4 teens, including three 16-year-olds arrested in connection to man shot to death at south GA home

(Police force department in full /vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com)

LAKELAND, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man.

On June 2, Timothy Hunt, 27, of Naylor was shot and killed at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Lakeland, GA.

The Lakeland Police Department requested the GBI to investigate Hunt’s death.

On Wednesday, the GBI arrested Tommy Manning, 17, J’mari Gates, 16, Keamon Grant, 16, and Kavion Brown, 16, all of Lakeland, in connection to Hunt’s murder.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!