4 people killed in Coweta County murder-suicide identified

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people who died in a Coweta County murder-suicide have been identified.

The coroner’s office identified the dead as Brandon Suckow, Joshua Wimmer, Tina Sasser and Parker Anderson. The sheriff’s office said Suckow was the shooter.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Crabapple Court around 1 a.m. Saturday after multiple 911 calls.

Deputies found two bodies in the driveway and one in the doorway when they got to the home.

At some point after deputies arrived, Suckow ran inside the home and officers heard a gunshot. The SWAT team responded and found his body inside the home.

The relationships between the victims is unclear. Deputies have not said if they’ve identified a motive.