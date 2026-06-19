4 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Paulding County earlier this week.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area near 107 Chamberlyn Lane in Hiram after reports that a person had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim who had been shot in the chest.

Investigators believe the victim had been meeting with the individuals responsible in order to purchase a THC (marijuana) vape.

“During that interaction, the suspects fired at the victim twice. The victim ran off before collapsing in the street,” Paulding County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was identified as Sir Ethan Dupree Jones.

A SWAT team helped arrest the suspects, who range in age from 15 to 20.

Suspects were identified as Justin Mason Joseph, 15; Monsour Darwish, 17; Muhamad Rabeea Darwish, 19; and Mohammad Basem Khatib, 20.

They all face charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Officials said the suspects are expected to be charged as adults.