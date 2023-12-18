33rd annual Clark’s Christmas Kids raises more than $1.4 million

ATLANTA – This month, Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB once again helped to fulfill the Christmas lists of 8,137 children in Georgia’s foster care.

Now in its 33rd year, this partnership between 95.5 WSB, Clark.com, Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and Walmart successfully raised over $1,440,000. Donations from listeners and sponsors will provide more than 24,400 gifts to children in Georgia.

People from all over North Georgia, and beyond, donated to Clark’s Christmas Kids in 2023, through ClarksChristmasKids.com or in-person at the three Walmart events and 95.5 WSB live broadcasts.

“Thank you so much to the 95.5 WSB listeners for ensuring every child in foster care in the state of Georgia wakes up to presents on Christmas morning! It means the world to dad and our whole family that you made this happen,” Clark Howard’s daughter, Rebecca Howard Jennings, said.

Clark Howard was unable to attend the live events at Walmart, as he underwent surgery to replace a valve in his heart on December 6. Howard has had a defective aortic valve since he was a teenager that has deteriorated over time. The procedure “went perfectly” according to his wife, Lane.

“The 95.5 WSB audience is just amazing! For the 33rd year they’ve shown up with an incredible spirit of generosity to make sure the kids have a very merry Christmas,” Ken Charles, 95.5 WSB Director of Branding & Programming, said. “Our entire team supports Clark’s mission to make sure every foster child has at least one toy for Christmas and I’m so thankful our listeners come through every year!”

More details and photo gallery from the 2023 Clark’s Christmas Kids can be found here.

Thanks to our partners at Walmart, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family & Children Services for making this possible. And thank you to Findlay Roofing, Ray’s Restaurants, SCANA Energy, and many other donors for their generous contributions.

