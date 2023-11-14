Clark Howard’s Christmas Kids 2023

95.5 WSB Clark's Christmas Kids 2020

For 33 years, Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB have joined the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services to ensure that every child in the Georgia foster care system has at least one gift on Christmas day. With over 10,000 children in foster care currently, we need you now more than ever. Help us make a child’s wish come true by donating now.

>>Want to shop in person? 95.5 WSB will be broadcasting live from the following Walmart locations:

December 3rd from 1pm-3pm: Walmart at 970 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076

December 9th from 9am-noon: Walmart at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096

December 10th from 1pm-3pm: Walmart at 210 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp support Clark's Christmas Kids Clark Howard speaks to the Governor and First Lady about their support of Clark's Christmas Kids.

Thanks to our partners at Clark.com, Walmart, St. Vincent de Paul, and The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services for making this possible.

And thank you to Findlay Roofing, SCANA Energy, Rocco’s European Garage, and Ray’s Restaurants for their generous donation.





Thank you to our donors:

Thank you to our partners:



















