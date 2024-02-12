3-year-old fatally shoots himself with ‘unsecured’ gun, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A three-year-old boy died over the weekend after shooting himself in the face with an unsecured gun, according to DeKalb County Police.

On Saturday at 7 a.m., DeKalb County police were called to the 2600 block of Habersham Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned that after the three-year-old shot himself in the face, his mother took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the gun belonged to Antoine Jordan, who police said left the gun unsecured.

Jordan was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and child cruelty in the second degree. He is currently behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail.

Officials did not release details about the relationship between the child and Jordan.

DeKalb officials said multiple people were detained and detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

