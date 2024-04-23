3 women steal nearly $8K of merchandise from Avalon Nike store in less than a minute, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are looking for three women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a store.

On Monday, at about 2:28 p.m., police responded to the Nike Well Collective at 7110 Avalon Blvd. for a shoplifting call.

Police say three women entered the store and stole $7,795 in merchandise.

The women were inside the store for less than a minute.

Police say a black Chrysler 200, with a temporary tag, waited outside while the women entered the store and grabbed clothing, then sped away before police could arrive.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300.

