3 people shot on busy Downtown Atlanta street

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting in a busy part of downtown.

Officers were called to Peachtree Street near John Portman Boulevard just after 6 p.m. for several people being shot.

When they got there, police say they found three people with gunshot wounds.

The extent of their injuries are unclear, but police say all three victims are alert, conscious and breathing.

All three of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects

