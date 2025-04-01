3 Fort Stewart soldiers who died during training exercise in Lithuania identified

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Three of the four soldiers from Georgia’s Fort Stewart who died during a training exercise while overseas last week have been identified by officials.’

In the early morning hours of March 25, the four soldiers went missing. The first three soldiers armored vehicle were recovered from a swamp on Monday.

On Tuesday, the body of the fourth U.S. Army soldier from Georgia’s Fort Stewart was recovered.

“First and foremost, we offer condolences to the loved ones of our Soldiers,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. “I can’t say enough about the support our Lithuanian Allies have provided us. We have leaned on them, and they, alongside our Polish and Estonian Allies - and our own Sailors, Airmen and experts from the Corps of Engineers - have enabled us to find and bring home our Soldiers. This is a tragic event, but it reinforces what it means to have Allies and friends.”

U.S. Army officials say Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois, Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam were among the soldiers killed.



