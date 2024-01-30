3 dead in quadruple shooting at Gwinnett County apartment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed three people have died and another person was injured in a quadruple shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers said around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a man went to a home on the 2300 block of Country Walk Southwest and shot two women, a man, and then shot himself.

Police said only one woman survived the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized.

The woman who survived was believed to be in a relationship with the suspected gunman.

An infant was in the apartment at the time of the shooting and was unharmed, according to police.

The names of the victims have not been released.

©2024 Cox Media Group