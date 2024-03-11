3 dead, 1 critically injured after Gwinnett County car crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead after a crash in Gwinnett County Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett County police said they received a call just before 4 p.m. at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane.

The call, according to police, was in reference to a car crash with a person trapped. When they made it on scene, Gwinnett County Fire officials found three people dead from their injuries.

Officials say an additional three people were taken to the hospital, with one listed as critical.

There is no official cause for the accident as of yet, officials say. Their investigation is ongoing.

Victims have not been identified as next-to-kin have yet to be notified.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at here or 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact 404-577-TIPS (8477).

This is the second deadly crash that Gwinnett police investigated on Sunday afternoon. A child died after police say the victim was hit in the Mall of Georgia parking lot.

The impact left two others injured.

