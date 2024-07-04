3 charged with concealing death of GA woman whose remains were found in TN woods

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have now charged three people in the disappearance of an Alpharetta woman whose remains were later found in Tennessee.

Maury-Ange Martinez, 20, vanished in August 2023 after she was last seen in Cobb County. Her remains were found in the woods in Chattanooga in January and were positively identified in June.

On Thursday, Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Michele Newell that three people have been charged with concealing Martinez’s death.

Two of the suspects, Allen Kerr and Sean Deshazer, were already in custody on unrelated charges. A Kansas police department arrested the third suspect, Jasmine Craig.











