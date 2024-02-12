3 armed, masked men robbed Family Dollar store, Atlanta police want to identify them

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three armed robbery suspects.

Police said three masked armed men entered the Family Dollar store on Metropolitan Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at approximately 7:22 p.m., held the employees at gunpoint, and forced them to open the cash registers.

The suspects left with approximately $852.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men is asked to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.