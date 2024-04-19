2nd student arrested after deputies say teen brought loaded gun to Forsyth County middle school

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A second student has been arrested after a teen brought a loaded gun to a Forsyth County middle school earlier this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a 14-year-old student brought a gun to Little Mill Middle School on Tuesday. That student, who was not identified, was arrested after school police found a loaded 9mm pistol in the student’s waistband.

On Thursday, deputies announced that a second student was also arrested. Deputies said the student knew the original student had the gun and even recorded video of the student and the gun. That student later posted the video to social media, which caused additional chaos and fear among students and parents.

Deputies said the video was taken during the school day and not reported to school officials or SROs. The additional student has been charged with making terroristic threats, which is a misdemeanor, and has been removed from the school.

Deputies said no additional charges are expected.

Deputies said the gun the original student brought to school was secured in a locked storage container by the student’s parents but was secretly accessed.

“I am grateful that a brave student came forward to report this firearm on campus, they are the heroes of this story, and this is how we keep our school safe. On the other side of this, those that did not report it, such as this 2nd juvenile who even posted it to social media, will be held accountable for their actions. As we wind down the school year, parents please talk to your students about good decisions, about the consequences of stupid decisions and the vital importance of “see something, say something” to avoid a tragedy here in Forsyth. It takes all of us to keep our Schools safe,” said Sheriff Freeman.

Parents shared video with Channel 2 Action News that appeared to be a student showing off a loaded gun.

It’s unclear what charges the initial student arrested is facing.