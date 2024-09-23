26-year-old Brookhaven woman accused of intentionally hitting, killing man with her car

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman was arrested after police said she intentionally hit a man with her car before driving away.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a pedestrian accident in the area of E Stonewall Avenue in Lee Street in Fayetteville.

The investigation revealed that Danielle Loyd, 26, of Brookhaven, and a man were arguing with each other before Loyd intentionally hit the victim with her car and drove away.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

Fayetteville police and several other agencies searched for Loyd and her black 2024 BMW I4.

Around 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, Loyd was found and arrested in Brookhaven. She was booked into the Fayette County jail and charged with murder and other related offenses stemming from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441 or 770-461-4357.



