26 horses die in Forsyth County barn fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say 26 horses died in a large barn fire in northwest Forsyth County early Sunday.

According to Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers, at around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to investigate a report of smoke at 9533 Old Preserve Trail.

While responding, Forsyth County dispatch received multiple calls reporting a burning structure.

When fire crews first arrived on scene, they found a large barn with multiple horse stalls fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials said it was clear the fire had been burning for quite some time before being discovered by the first 911 callers.

Fire officials say 26 horses died in the fire and the barn was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters or neighbors were injured in the fire.

