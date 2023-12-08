$25K reward for information in death of former Paulding soccer star killed by stray bullet

REMERTON, Ga. — Officials have announced a reward for information in the deadly shooting of a former Paulding County soccer standout.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 outside the Pier Bar in Remerton where 21-year-old Brianna Long worked. A stray bullet hit and killed Long as she was finishing her shift with a co-worker.

No arrests have been made. Officials said they are looking for three men who were seen in the Baytree Place shopping plaza around the time of the shooting. The men are wanted for questioning, but have not been named persons of interests.

On Thursday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen donated a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction for Long’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 229-671-2985.

Long grew up in Paulding County and became a standout for Paulding County High School in soccer and cheerleading. Her aunt and uncle said they want her remembered as the loving person that she was.

“There was not a fun time that we did not have with Brianna,” Kevin Long said. “She was always making everyone smile.”

“She was like my person,” Morgan Long said. “She was like my other half. (She was) charismatic, funny, everything. She was just so beautiful.”

Long was attended Valdosta State University at the time of her death. Her family said she wanted to become a pediatric dental hygienist because she loved kids.

“She cared for everyone so much, and she would do anything for anyone,” Kevin Long said.

