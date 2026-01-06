$2.5 billion budget approved in metro Atlanta county

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The budget axe is out in metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett County commissioners have approved a $2.5 billion spending plan, which includes money for upgrading the county’s 9-1-1 system among other improvements.

Gwinnett County Commission Chair Nicole Hendrickson says even though it’s $84 million less than last year, the budget still upholds the Gwinnett County standard.

Hendrickson says a citizens review team helped them identify efficiencies.

Gwinnett County officials say initiatives in the budget include: