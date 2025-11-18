Local

Metro Atlanta county cuts back on 2026 budget proposal

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gwinnett County Government Center SOURCE: Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County has cut back on its 2026 budget proposal, officials announced.

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson says the $2.6 billion dollar plan is $66 million less than the current budget.

“We recognize that we are in very trying times right now,” she said. “Many people, organizations, homes, have had to tighten their belts and we have had to do the same.”

She says the budget will ensure there is enough money to continue essential services. Commissioners won’t vote on the proposal until January.

