22-year-old Georgia deputy suspended after alleged DUI

CORDELE, Ga. — A Crisp County deputy has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence and being involved in a crash.

Georgia State Patrol was called to 24th Avenue East near 4th Street in Cordele on Saturday around midnight to work a two-vehicle accident.

One of the people involved was a Crisp County off-duty sheriff’s deputy, 22-year-old Kendall Evans.

Evans was arrested for an alleged DUI and was transported to the Crisp County Detention Center. Evans has since been released on bond.

The sheriff’s office said Evans is suspended pending the investigation.

GSP is investigating the accident. Two people were also taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for medical treatment but were later released.

