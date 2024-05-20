21-year-old killed in crash on I-75 that killed 3 others was headed to graduation party, friend says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old woman who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that also killed a couple and their 15-year-old son was headed to a graduation party, friends said.

Aimee Odom was killed in the crash on the southbound lanes around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in Bartow County.

Georgia State Patrol says a Kia van was traveling on I-75 northbound when it left the roadway and crossed the grass median over to the southbound lanes.

The van crashed with a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner, which was also hit by a commercial truck. Troopers say a Hyundai SUV also hit the back of the Tahoe.

Odom was driving the 4Runner. Three people inside the Kia, couple Erin and Dakarai Mason, along with their 15-year-old son Brandon Crawford, were also killed.

Friends said that Odom was on her way to another friend’s house for a graduation party but never made it.

“My husband and my daughter and I left our house and went to go find her and drove up on the accident,” her friend said.

Odom’s friends and family said they are still in disbelief.

“Aimee is just a wonderful person. A lovely soul, super-outgoing and completely generous,” the friend said. “This is definitely a big hit for our community.”

The crash is still under investigation.