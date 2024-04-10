20-year-old murder suspect found dead inside Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the second time in less than a week, an inmate has been found dead at Fulton County Jail.

An inmate identified as Travis Landrey was found dead in his cell on Wednesday morning.

Lifesaving measures on Landrey were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation determined Landrey’s death to have been a suicide.

Landrey was initially arrested in October 2022, in connection to the murder of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart and carjacking in Buckhead.

Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13. He was found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot.

Landrey escaped to Alabama before he was eventually arrested and charged with murder, hijacking a motor vehicle, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail in November 2023, according to jail records.

This news comes less than a week after inmate, 37-year-old Leonard Fortner was found stabbed to death inside the jail.

“The Fulton County Jail is in crisis, and it has been for decades,” Labat said.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat called the conditions inside the jail a crisis in a news conference the very next day.