20-year-old accused of robbing victims at gunpoint shot multiple times, Henry County police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A man, who police say robbed his victims at gunpoint, was shot multiple times in a Henry County neighborhood last month.

On Jan. 30, Henry County authorities were called to the Hampton Point Apartments in McDonough.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Artavious Reed, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Henry County detectives said after conducting several search warrants and utilizing Flock cameras, they were able to identify all individuals involved in the incident.

Officers said Reed was the suspect in the case. He had allegedly robbed his victims at gunpoint and shot at their car multiple times.

According to the police department, one of the victims returned fire out of self-defense, hitting Reed multiple times.

Reed was charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Detectives also gathered evidence from the incident on Jan. 30, allegedly tying Reed to two more armed robberies that happened earlier.

The victims’ ages and identities were not released. Reed was the only one who was shot.

