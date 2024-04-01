2 women dead after police say they drove away from traffic stop, led them on chase in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Two women are dead after police say they ran from an attempted traffic stop, according to the City of Fayetteville Public Safety.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Police attempted to stop a car with a tag that belonged to another vehicle at the intersection of N. Glynn Street and E. Stonewall Ave.

As the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, a woman drove away from the traffic stop and started a pursuit, according to police.

Police say they used the PIT maneuver to stop the chase before it reached the McDonough Road intersection and put others in danger.

The maneuver led to the car with the driver and her passenger to leave the roadway and crash.

Both women were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, officials say.

No other drivers were hit by the women’s vehicle during the chase.

Georgia State Patrol has been requested to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing.