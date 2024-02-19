2 people from DeKalb County arrested in multi-county theft ring, another still on the loose

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects were arrested and another is on the run in connection to a multi-county theft ring.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating a theft ring for a wave of thefts across numerous surrounding counties.

Officials said the operation had been ongoing for multiple months, and led to a series of arrests that Sheriff Joel Cochran believes will end a criminal enterprise.

Deputies arrested and charged Shannon Swaney, 49, of Stone Mountain and Moya Shields, 50, of Chamblee. Authorities are currently searching for Tammie Ward, 54, of Tennille, Ga. She is also wanted in the same case.

The trio is facing charges including the Georgia RICO Act, owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop, multiple thefts and burglaries, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and several other charges.

“We will not tolerate criminal behavior that disrupts the peace and well-being of our citizens,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected.

