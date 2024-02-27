2 men vanish into same Georgia river just weeks apart

ALBANY, Ga. — Crews are searching for two men who vanished into the same Georgia river over the span of just two weeks, according to WALB.

The Albany Police Department said 23-year-old Cameron Jones went into the Flint River on Monday afternoon.

A witness told police they saw him walk into the water around 1:30 p.m.

Jones disappeared exactly two weeks after Albany Public Works employee Darrious Stephens, 36, vanished into the same river. Stephens was collecting water samples on Feb. 12 when witnesses said he fell in.

Family members told WALB that Stephens cannot swim.

The Albany Fire Department is searching for both men via boat. The Department of Natural Resources and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are also both involved in the search.

