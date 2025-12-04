Local

2 men arrested after authorities seized hundreds of kilos of meth face additional charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Hundreds of kilos of meth seized in north Georgia (FBI Atlanta)
ATLANTA — Police say two men who were arrested last month after authorities seized more than 700 kilos of meth hidden inside blackberry shipments face federal drug trafficking charges.

Authorities received a tip about a large amount of drugs inside a home at the 800 block of Custer Avenue in Atlanta on Nov. 20. After securing a search warrant, GBI, FBI and other authorities seized 419 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of blackberries inside a refrigerated truck parked outside the home. Authorities also found three guns during the search.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged 40-year-old Juan Hernandez and 36-year-old Nelsonen Sorto, both of Atlanta, with Trafficking Methamphetamine following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The two shipments are believed to have come into the United States from Mexico, officials said. Sorto and Hernandez were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says Sorto and Hernandez had previous criminal records.

